ICE arrests 'worst of the worst' criminal illegal immigrants

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de septiembre, 2025

Over the weekend, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continued to arrest "the worst" criminal illegal immigrants across the country, according to a statement from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

According to the DHS, who did not confirm the number of undocumented immigrants arrested or the location of the arrests, the illegals are attributed with "heinous" crimes such as lewd acts and child abuse, sexual assault, kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, human trafficking, drug trafficking and aggravated robbery.

"Over the weekend, ICE arrested more criminal and sadistic illegal immigrants who should never have been in our country," said Deputy Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

She added, "We are talking about disgusting monsters who sexually abuse children, violently assault Americans, and steal from our communities. Thanks to the brave men and women of ICE, these scumbags are off our streets and will never again terrorize another American family."

The arrests include:

Alvaro Yax-Gutierrez, an illegal immigrant felon from Guatemala , convicted of lewd acts with a minor.

, convicted of lewd acts with a minor. Jose Ever Paz-Machado, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador , convicted of sexual assault.

, convicted of sexual assault. Luc Tan Nguyen, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam , convicted of receiving stolen property and robbery with a street weapon.

, convicted of receiving stolen property and robbery with a street weapon. Erasmo Hermosillo-Martin, an undocumented felon from Mexico , convicted of two counts of kidnapping and threats with intent to terrorize.

, convicted of two counts of kidnapping and threats with intent to terrorize. Ismael Montelongo-Retana, an illegal immigrant felon from Mexico , convicted of aggravated robbery.

, convicted of aggravated robbery. Ricardo Juarez-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala , convicted of aggravated assault.

, convicted of aggravated assault. Pablo Garcia-Avila, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico , convicted of conspiracy to transport illegal immigrants.

, convicted of conspiracy to transport illegal immigrants. Darwin Medina, an illegal immigrant felon from Honduras , convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

, convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Erick Galindo-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico , convicted of drug possession for sale and transportation of a controlled substance.

Luis Gerardo Juarez-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of two counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Arrested 822 other "criminal aliens, convicted murderers and child predators"

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported last week in Houston the arrest of 822 aliens it described as criminals, transnational gang members, child predators, alien fugitives and other serious immigration violators during an operation focused on improving public safety in Southeast Texas.

The operation, according to the official statement, was part of the Trump Administration's focus on restoring public safety in local communities across the country by targeting the "worst of the worst" criminal aliens and others who violate federal immigration laws.

Among the 822 irregular immigrants arrested are five transnational gang members, seven child predators and three criminal aliens convicted of homicide.