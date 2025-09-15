Trump threatens to declare 'national emergency' over DC ending cooperation with ICE

Published by Just The News 15 de septiembre, 2025

President Trump on Monday threatened to declare a national emergency and federalize Washington, D.C., over its Democrat mayor saying the city would end its cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Last month, Trump deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement agencies to D.C. and federalized the city's police department to crack down on crime. The 30-day order ended last week, at which time Mayor Muriel Bowser said the district woul end its ICE cooperation.

However, the city government is now pushing back on Trump, suing over the deployment of the Guard, and ending its cooperation with ICE, according to the president.

"The Federal Government, under my auspices as President of the United States of America, has stepped into the complete criminal mess that was Washington, D.C., our Nation’s Capital," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Because of this, D.C. has gone from one of the most dangerous and murder ridden cities in the U.S.A., and even around the World, to one of the safest - In just a few weeks. The 'place' is absolutely booming, with restaurants, stores, and businesses packed and, for the first time in decades, virtually NO CRIME.

"It has been a beautiful thing to watch but, now, under pressure from the Radical Left Democrats, Mayor Muriel Bowser, who has presided over this violent criminal takeover of our Capital for years, has informed the Federal Government that the Metropolitan Police Department will no longer cooperate with ICE in removing and relocating dangerous illegal aliens," he continued.

"If I allowed this to happen, CRIME would come roaring back. To the people and businesses of Washington, D.C., DON’T WORRY, I AM WITH YOU, AND WON’T ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN. I’ll call a National Emergency, and Federalize, if necessary!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! President DJT."

