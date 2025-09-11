Charlie Kirk’s assassination and the spiritual collapse of the extreme left

11 de septiembre, 2025

The murder of Charlie Kirk will leave a deep mark on an entire generation. Kirk, at just 31, became an iconic figure of the conservative movement among young people. In addition to the grief for the loss of one of the most important figures in the MAGA world, there is also astonishment and concern for the atmosphere of violence and the deeply spiritual crisis that the country is experiencing. Among all the pitiful images we have seen in the last few hours, there are dozens of videos and comments on social media of people who seem to blame Kirk for his murder.

Sadly, these comments are coming not only from unknown accounts, but even from Democratic politicians in Congress. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said today that the way to solve the violence problem we live with is to "not allow hateful rhetoric" and gave Kirk's comments on Twitter as an example. Different media outlets also made regrettable statements. Matthew Dowd, a political analyst for MSNBC, said Kirk had been promoting hate speech and that "hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which in turn lead to hateful actions." Dowd was fired hours after the regrettable statements.

Kirk's murder becomes even more painful when his death arouses such reactions and shows that a certain sector of society, the most extreme left, which has reached privileged places in politics and the media, thinks that violence is justified when the victim is right-wing. After a murder, the natural reaction of any empathetic person would be to put aside the political ideology of the victim, strongly condemn the act, and make it clear that even if there is a disagreement, violence is never the way.

More than a polarized society, which it is, what we are suffering from is a crisis of values and spirituality. Ideas can be completely opposed, and even in the political environment, it is normal that in some instances there are grudges and hatreds between opposing sectors, but to go on to physical aggression and the planning of an assassination is an entirely different matter. What we are facing is the loss of respect for life, the disappearance of empathy and compassion, and ultimately, a lack of fear of God.

It is necessary and right to work on strengthening security and justice; however, other problems in society must also be addressed. It is essential to return to faith and values. Families must raise children immovable in matters such as respect for life and human dignity. Schools must be cleansed of all the poison and hatred imparted by activists masquerading as teachers. And above all, God must be restored to a fundamental place in society.

Charlie Kirk inspired millions of young people around the country to raise their voices and stand up for their values. Turning Point, an organization dedicated to educating, training, and organizing students to promote principles such as free markets, limited government, patriotism and family values. Kirk made tens of thousands of young people who previously lacked the courage to stand up for their ideas on college campuses feel encouraged and supported by an entire network - that's what Turning Point became for young conservatives.

It is paradoxical and deeply painful that someone who dedicated his life to proposing debate as a way to solve differences has been murdered in such a cruel way, and most likely the motivation was his political positions. The country must defend freedom of expression and debate as a means to overcome tensions, but above all, it must address the crisis of values and spirituality that has led to a loss of even the most basic sense of compassion.