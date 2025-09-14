Charlie Kirk murder suspect is under 'special watch' and in a separate unit

Published by Agustina Blanco 14 de septiembre, 2025

Tyler Robinson, 22, alleged killer of Charlie Kirk, is being held under "special watch" in a separate housing unit of the Utah County Sheriff's Department, authorities said Sunday.

These measures will remain in place until an evaluation of his mental health is completed, a process that could take several days, according to the department's statement, notes Fox News.

The sheriff's department explained that Robinson is being closely monitored by medical, psychiatric and custody staff in a special unit to ensure his safety and the safety of others. "He will continue to be monitored by mental, medical, and custody staff throughout the duration of his stay," the facility said in its statement. Once his mental health status is determined, Robinson will undergo the classification process to decide his permanent place of detention.

Robinson is uncooperative



Utah Governor Spencer Cox told ABC News that Robinson is not cooperating with authorities. "He has not confessed to authorities. He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating. And I think that's, that's, that's very important," Cox stated.

The governor added that Robinson's family and his partner, described as transgender, are cooperating with the investigation. In addition, Cox noted that people close to the suspect claim that the suspect was "deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology."