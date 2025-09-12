What we know about Tyler Robinson, the alleged killer of Charlie Kirk

Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de septiembre, 2025

Tyler James Robinson, 22, has been identified by authorities as the alleged killer of conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Robinson grew up in the city of Washington in Utah, and earned a scholarship to attend Utah State University after earning excellent grades in high school. This is indicated by a video posted on social media in which the young man is shown reading his college acceptance letter. However, a release from the institution confirmed that Robinson attended only one semester in 2021.

State records indicate the junior was registered as a voter, but was not affiliated with any political party, NBC News reported.

On the other hand, a family member told authorities that Robinson had "become more political in recent years" and revealed that the young man talked about why he "didn't like [Kirk] and the views he held," Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday.

Robinson's father, a 27-year veteran of the Washington County Sheriff's Department, told the young man to turn himself in and later called a pastor for help. The man then contacted the U.S. Marshals.

Authorities have described Kirk’s murder as a "political murder."