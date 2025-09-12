Trump confirms suspect arrested in connection with Charlie Kirk murder, identified as Tyler Robinson

Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de septiembre, 2025

President Donald Trump announced Friday that authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of Charlie Kirk. Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that the suspect is 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

During an interview on Fox News Trump reported that "somebody that was very close to him turned him in."

"I think with a high degree of certainty we have him in custody. Essentially, somebody that was very close to him turned him in," the president said, adding that he hopes Kirk's killer will be sentenced to the "death penalty."

"Well, I hope — he’s going to be found guilty, I would imagine — and I hope he gets the death penalty. What he did, Charlie Kirk ... he didn’t deserve this. He worked so hard and so well, everybody liked him," Trump added.

Kirk was killed while hosting the first event of his American Comeback Tour. The venue was Utah Valley University, located in the city of Orem, Utah. After answering a question from an audience member, the conservative activist left the microphone on a table and was immediately shot in the neck.

Members of his team quickly loaded Kirk into a car and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals were unable to save his life.

From there, authorities activated their protocols and began an investigation, with the primary goal of locating Kirk's killer and proceeding with his arrest.

On Thursday, the FBI office in Salt Lake City, which is leading the investigation, reported that it had found a "high-powered bolt-action rifle"—the type used by snipers—in a wooded area near the crime scene.

The FBI later released images of a suspect who was at the scene at the time Kirk was killed: a young man wearing a black sweater and blue jeans, who was also wearing a cap and sunglasses, as if trying to hide his face. He was also carrying a backpack.

The FBI also released a video showing the alleged shooter jumping from the roof of one of the buildings at Utah Valley University and quickly fleeing.

The identity of the arrested individual has not yet been made public.