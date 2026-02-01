Trump endorses former Sen. John Sununu's candidacy in New Hampshire Republican Senate primary

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 1 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump on Sunday publicly endorsed former New Hampshire Republican Sen. John Sununu in that state's Republican Senate primary. "It is my Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, John E. Sununu, who is running to represent the beautiful State of New Hampshire in the U.S. Senate. John is strongly supported by the most Highly Respected Leaders in New Hampshire, and many Republicans in the U.S. Senate and, as your next Senator, he will work tirelessly to advance our America First Agenda," the Republican leader wrote on his official Truth Social account.

In his post, Trump also wrote that Sununu will do his best to materialize several proposals he shares, such as growing the economy and cutting taxes. "John will fight hard to Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Advance MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Provide Access to Affordable and High Quality Health Care, Champion School Choice, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Brave Military, Veterans, and Law Enforcement, Ensure LAW AND ORDER, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. John E. Sununu has my Complete and Total Endorsement — HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN — ELECT JOHN E. SUNUNU!" said Trump.

Should he win, Sununu would face Democrat Chris Pappas

Whoever emerges victorious in the primary will likely face New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in the general election. That state's Democratic senator, Jeanne Shaheen, currently holds the seat, but will not seek re-election.

A University of New Hampshire poll released last month showed Sununu leading former U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown 48% to 25% among likely Republican voters in the 2026 primary. Other recent polls suggest that Sununu would have a better chance of defeating Pappas in a head-to-head matchup. In fact, the same University of New Hampshire poll showed Sununu losing to Pappas by five points, while Brown does so by ten points.