US approves potential $6.6 billion arms sale to Israel

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 1 de febrero, 2026

The U.S. State Department just approved the potential sale of military equipment to Israel in four contracts totaling about $6.6 billion.

The first contract, worth around $3.8 billion, involves “AH-64E Apache helicopters and related equipment,” according to the State Department on Jan. 30.

Another contract involves the procurement of “Joint Light Tactical Vehicles” for infantry troops for about $1.98 billion. The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle is a mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) armored personnel carrier.

The third deal involves “Namer Armored Personnel Carrier Power Packs Less Transmissions and Integrated Logistics Support” for some $740 million, with the fourth contract involving “AW119Kx Light Utility Helicopters” for around $150 million.

The Namer is an Israeli heavy armored personnel carrier based on a Merkava Mark IV tank chassis.

The completion of the sale depends on further legal procedures and the final approval of Congress.

The Israel Defense Forces and defense establishment have identified an urgent need to bolster the Israeli Air Force’s array of attack helicopters, according to Hebrew-language outlet Maariv.

In the wake of the Hamas-led attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Israel’s defense establishment concluded that drones are not sufficient to protect the borders.

“The UAV sees only a partial picture of the battlefield and has difficulty producing the broad situational awareness that the Apache helicopter provides in real time,” Maariv quoted a senior Israeli defense official as saying.

“The IDF has come to understand that in the face of UAV threats launched from Gaza, Lebanon, Iran and Yemen, the Apache has a clear advantage. It is the most effective aircraft for dealing with this threat, and also the most effective platform for stopping raid scenarios like the one seen on Oct. 7, and for fighting guerrilla forces in Gaza and Southern Lebanon,” the defense official continued.

The number of fighter helicopters in the IAF has been drastically reduced in recent years, according to Maariv.

The IAF is eyeing the purchase of 100 Apache helicopters, with a delivery of at least half in the immediate term, the report added.

The State Department’s website states, “The United States is committed to the security of Israel, and it is vital to U.S. national interests to assist Israel to develop and maintain a strong and ready self-defense capability. This proposed sale is consistent with those objectives.”

In September, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration was seeking congressional approval for an arms package to Israel valued at about $6 billion.

The report said that the deal would include 30 AH-64 Apache helicopters, 3,250 infantry fighting vehicles and support parts for armored personnel carriers and power supplies.

©️JNS