US deports dangerous MS-13 gang leader wanted for heinous crimes in El Salvador
The Salvadoran has cases pending in his country for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated extortion, aggravated homicide, deprivation of liberty, participation in terrorist organizations and conspiracy to murder.
ICE's Department of Enforcement and Removal in Philadelphia successfully removed the alien with an extensive criminal record Jose Alberto Zamora-Zamora, a 31-year-old Salvadoran citizen, to his home country on Aug. 15.
The Salvadoran, popularly nicknamed Piraña, is a known leader of the MS-13 Fulton Locos Salvatruchos gang and is among the 100 most wanted gang members in El Salvador. His removal, according to official statements, "represents a crucial victory in ICE's ongoing mission to protect the American people from dangerous foreign fugitives."
"Jose Alberto Zamora-Zamora is a violent criminal and leader of one of the most dangerous gangs in the world. His presence in our communities posed a direct threat to public safety," stated Brian McShane, director of ERO's Philadelphia Field Office.
"Let this serve as a clear warning: if you are a foreign fugitive coming to the United States to evade justice, ERO will find you, arrest you and deport you. ICE will not allow dangerous criminals to take advantage of our immigration system or endanger the American people."
Zamora-Zamora's Crimes
The man is wanted in El Salvador for a variety of violent crimes, including aggravated kidnapping, unlawful association, attempted aggravated homicide, aggravated extortion, aggravated homicide, aggravated deprivation of liberty, participation in terrorist organizations, and conspiracy to commit homicide.
His criminal record and leadership in one of the world's most violent transnational criminal organizations posed a significant threat to public safety at home and abroad, immigration authorities said.
">
MS-13 kingpin “Pirana” Jose Alberto Zamora-Zamora-Top 100 most wanted in El Salvador-Just got a one way ticket home courtesy of ERO Philly. He snuck back into the U.S. after prior removal; we hunted him down and removed him again. PSA to foreign gang members: ICE will find you pic.twitter.com/yA5HhNclpB— ERO Philadelphia (@EROPhiladelphia) September 8, 2025
Philadelphia ERO arrested Zamora-Zamora following his release from the Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, where he was serving a 24-month sentence for illegal re-entry into the U.S.
Zamora-Zamora had been removed from the country in December 2022, but illegally re-entered at an unknown date and location, according to the release.
Politics
DHS launches operation to arrest illegal immigrants with criminal records in Chicago
Joaquín Núñez
Society
ICE arrests 822 'criminal aliens, convicted murderers and child predators' in Houston
Diane Hernández
The deportation operation required close collaboration between ERO Philadelphia, ERO New Orleans, the U.S. Marshals Service, INTERPOL and ICE's Deputy ICE Deportation Attaché in El Salvador.
Eight MS-13 Gang Members Plead Guilty
The defendants - identified as Walter Antonio Chicas Garcia, 28, aka Mejia; Wilson Jose Ventura Mejia, 29, aka Discreto; Miguel Angel Aguilar Ochoa, 40, aka Darki; and Marlon Miranda Moran, 26, aka Chinki - are citizens of El Salvador and were illegally residing in Houston, Texas, at the time of the crimes.
According to their plea agreements, sentences could be between 35 and 50 years in prison for each.
On August 11, four other MS-13 members also pleaded guilty to the same racketeering offense. All four are Salvadoran citizens and resided in the Houston area. The parties stipulated a prison sentence of between 40 and 50 years for those involved.
According to court documents and statements made in court, MS-13 is a violent international street gang involved in various violent criminal activities in the country, primarily cities such as Texas, Virginia, Maryland, New York and California.
MS-13 also has an extensive international presence in El Salvador and Honduras.