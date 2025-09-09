US deports dangerous MS-13 gang leader wanted for heinous crimes in El Salvador

Published by Diane Hernández 9 de septiembre, 2025

ICE's Department of Enforcement and Removal in Philadelphia successfully removed the alien with an extensive criminal record Jose Alberto Zamora-Zamora, a 31-year-old Salvadoran citizen, to his home country on Aug. 15.

The Salvadoran, popularly nicknamed Piraña, is a known leader of the MS-13 Fulton Locos Salvatruchos gang and is among the 100 most wanted gang members in El Salvador. His removal, according to official statements, "represents a crucial victory in ICE's ongoing mission to protect the American people from dangerous foreign fugitives."

"Jose Alberto Zamora-Zamora is a violent criminal and leader of one of the most dangerous gangs in the world. His presence in our communities posed a direct threat to public safety," stated Brian McShane, director of ERO's Philadelphia Field Office.

"Let this serve as a clear warning: if you are a foreign fugitive coming to the United States to evade justice, ERO will find you, arrest you and deport you. ICE will not allow dangerous criminals to take advantage of our immigration system or endanger the American people." Brian McShane, ERO Philadelphia Field Office

Zamora-Zamora's Crimes

The man is wanted in El Salvador for a variety of violent crimes, including aggravated kidnapping, unlawful association, attempted aggravated homicide, aggravated extortion, aggravated homicide, aggravated deprivation of liberty, participation in terrorist organizations, and conspiracy to commit homicide.

His criminal record and leadership in one of the world's most violent transnational criminal organizations posed a significant threat to public safety at home and abroad, immigration authorities said.

Philadelphia ERO arrested Zamora-Zamora following his release from the Allenwood Low Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, where he was serving a 24-month sentence for illegal re-entry into the U.S.

Zamora-Zamora had been removed from the country in December 2022, but illegally re-entered at an unknown date and location, according to the release.

The deportation operation required close collaboration between ERO Philadelphia, ERO New Orleans, the U.S. Marshals Service, INTERPOL and ICE's Deputy ICE Deportation Attaché in El Salvador.