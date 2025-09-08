US to release more than 300 South Koreans illegally detained by ICE at Hyundai plant

Published by Diane Hernández 8 de septiembre, 2025

The more than 300 South Korean nationals arrested in an immigration raid at a battery factory in Georgia will be released and returned to their country, the South Korean government announced Sunday.

The raid took place last Thursday at a Hyundai and LG electric car battery factory currently under construction in Ellabell, Ga. According to U.S. authorities, it was the largest raid conducted at a single site under the illegal immigrant crackdown pushed by President Donald Trump.

The raid came as a surprise to officials in Seoul, but the chief of staff to Korean President Lee Jae Myung, said Sunday that his government has already agreed with the U.S. to release the workers.

"Negotiations for the release of the workers were completed ... as a result of a swift and united response," Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik said.

"Only administrative procedures remain. Once completed, a charter flight will depart to bring our citizens home," he added.

According to immigration authorities, the 475 detainees were "unlawfully present in the United States."

LG Energy Solution said over the weekend that of the total number of detainees, 47 people (46 South Koreans and one Indonesian) are direct employees of the company and about 250 employees of subcontractors, mostly South Koreans.

Hyundai said it was not aware of any of the detainees being "directly employed" by the company.

South Korea, Asia's fourth largest economy, is a key manufacturer of automobiles and electronics, with multiple plants in the U.S. In July, Seoul pledged to invest $350 billion in American territory following tariff threats from Trump, who is seeking to revive the manufacturing sector.

Trump issues warning to foreign companies after arrest of South Korean workers

President Donald Trump on Sunday warned foreign companies to obey the country's laws after more than 300 South Korean workers were arrested at a Hyundai-LG battery plant under construction in Georgia.

"Please respect our Nation's Immigration Laws," Trump posted on social media. "Your Investments are welcome, and we encourage you to LEGALLY bring your very smart people, with great technical talent, to build World Class products. ... What we ask in return is that you hire and train American Workers," the Republican added.

The U.S., according to data from immigration authorities, has more than 11 million migrants in an irregular situation.