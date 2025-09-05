Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de septiembre, 2025

At least 450 workers at a Hyundai Motor plant were arrested during a major raid conducted at a factory under construction for Hyundai and LG battery assembly in Georgia.

"Today, [ATF Atlanta] joined HSI, FBI, DEA, ICE, GSP and other agencies in a major immigration enforcement operation at the Hyundai mega site battery plant in Bryan County, GA, leading to the apprehension of ~450 unlawful aliens, emphasizing our commitment to community safety," the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) wrote on X.

"Numerous Korean nationals were detained" in the raid in the state of Georgia, Seoul foreign ministry spokesman Lee Jae-woong told reporters, in remarks reported by AFP.

Lee criticized the operation carried out by immigration agents. "The economic activities of our investors and the legitimate rights and interests of our citizens cannot be unfairly violated," he said.

Meanwhile, Seoul said it had sent diplomatic personnel to the scene and expressed its "concern" to the U.S. embassy.