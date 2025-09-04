DHS ends 2021 TPS for Venezuelans as an incentive for irregular migration

Published by Virginia Martínez 3 de septiembre, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), headed by Secretary Kristi Noem, announced Wednesday the termination of theTemporary Protected Status (TPS) designation granted to Venezuelan citizens in 2021. The measure will take effect 60 days after its publication in the Federal Register and the protection will definitively expire on September 10, 2025.

With this decision, 268,156 Venezuelans will lose their legal status in the United States, according to Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) figures shared by Fox News Digital. In addition, 3,738 initial applications and more than 102,000 pending renewals will also be cancelled.

National security and immigration argument

The DHS justified the move by noting that TPS had become an incentive for irregular migration and that its extension contradicted theTrump administration's efforts to secure the southern border.

"Weighing public safety, national security, migration factors, immigration policy, economic considerations, and foreign policy, it's clear that allowing Venezuelan nationals to remain temporarily in the United States is not in America's best interest," USCIS spokesman Matthew Tragesser said.

Background and cumulative effects

During Biden's presidency, two TPS designations were issued for Venezuela. The first, for 2021, now ends with the DHS decision; the second, granted in 2023, had already been cancelled in April, leaving about 348,000 Venezuelans without protection. With the elimination of both designations, a large part of the beneficiaries of this status will lose the possibility of remaining legally in the United States.

USCIS urged those affected to use the CBP Home mobile application, designed to facilitate voluntary departure from the country. Through this program, migrants can access a complimentary airline ticket, a $1,000 exit bonus, and the option to file future legal immigration applications.