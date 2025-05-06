Trump announced Rudy Giuliani's son as head of the task force to organize the 2026 World Cup

Published by Joaquín Núñez 6 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump announced Andrew Giuliani, son of the former New York City mayor, as head of the task force organizing the FIFA World Cup 2026, which will take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Republican will be accompanied by Carlos Cordeiro, former president of the United States Soccer Federation, who will serve as his senior advisor.

Since his return to the White House, Trump has been particularly close to Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, who attended the inauguration on Jan. 20 and was later received in the Oval Office. "It is a great honor for our country to have him," the president said of the world's most important soccer tournament.

In this context, Trump announced Giuliani, who was a candidate for governor of New York in 2022, as one of the primary men to organize the event's logistics.

"I am proud to announce the appointment of Andrew Giuliani as the Executive Director of the President’s Task Force on the 2026 FIFA World Cup. During my First Term, Andrew served as a Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the Office of Public Liaison, playing a key role in creating the system that enabled athletes from around the World to re-enter the United States during the Reopening of America in 2020," he wrote on his Truth Social account.

The aforementioned task force's main goal is to coordinate security and federal government planning for the tournament, which will return to the United States after 32 years. It is expected to attract millions of tourists in the summer of 2026, boosting the economies of the three host countries.

As for Cordeiro, in addition to his time at the helm of the federation, he currently serves as an advisor to FIFA on various matters.

"I know Andrew and Carlos will work tirelessly to make the 2026 FIFA World Cup an unprecedented success. Congratulations Andrew and Carlos!" he added.