FDA rescinds emergency use authorizations for COVID-19 vaccines

Published by Agustina Blanco 27 de agosto, 2025

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has revoked the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a release on X.

I promised 4 things:



1. to end covid vaccine mandates.



2. to keep vaccines available to people who want them, especially the vulnerable.



3. to demand placebo-controlled trials from companies.



4. to end the emergency.



In a series of FDA actions today we accomplished… — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) August 27, 2025

This decision seeks to accomplish four key objectives:

End the emergency

End Covid vaccine mandates

Keep vaccines available to people who want them, especially the vulnerable

Demand placebo-controlled trials from companies

In addition, Kennedy noted that the FDA has granted full marketing authorizations for vaccines from Moderna (for ages 6 months and older), Pfizer (for ages 5 months and older) and Novavax (for ages 12 months and older). These authorizations ensure that vaccines remain available to those who choose them after consultation with their physicians, especially for higher-risk populations.

The public health emergency during the Biden Administration

The COVID-19 public health emergency, declared during the Biden Administration, officially ended on May 11, 2023. During the pandemic, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were licensed under EUAs before receiving full FDA approval in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

In 2021, Kennedy had publicly asked the FDA to rescind the EUAs for the COVID-19 vaccines, citing concerns about their widespread use.

Already as health secretary in the Trump Administration, Kennedy announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had adjusted its recommendations, advising against COVID-19 vaccination for healthy children and pregnant women without risk factors.