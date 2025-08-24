California: High school girls' volleyball teams cancel matches and refuse to compete against transgender athlete

Published by Agustina Blanco 24 de agosto, 2025

Two California high school girls volleyball teams, Rim of the World High School and Orange Vista High School, have decided to cancel their games scheduled for Aug. 25 and 29, respectively, against Jurupa Valley High School, amid controversy over the participation of a transgender athlete on the latter's team.

National attention has been focused on Jurupa Valley High School because of the participation of transgender athlete A.B. Hernandez, who has been under scrutiny since capturing two state titles in the long jump and triple jump in the spring track and field season.

According to Fox News, the competitions in which Hernandez participated were met with protests from female athletes and their families, who wore T-shirts with the message "Save Girls Sports." This generated a response from President Donald Trump, who posted a message on Truth Social urging California not to allow transgender athletes to participate in women's sports.

“Any California school district that doesn’t adhere to our Transgender policies, will not be funded. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the Republican noted.

For its part, the Jurupa Unified School District (JUSD) issued a statement picked up by Fox News, speaking out against the cancellations: "We understand and acknowledge the disappointment of our Jurupa Valley High School athletes who are ready and prepared to play. Decisions to cancel matches were made by teams in other districts."

And along those lines, the district stressed its obligation to comply with California Education Code section 221.5(f), which protects students from discrimination based on gender identity and allows their participation on sports teams consistent with their identity. JUSD claimed to be working to find more matches that allow its athletes to compete.

Local reactions and support for state policy



The controversy has generated intense debate in the community. During a Riverside Unified School District board meeting Thursday following Riverside Poly's cancellation, parents expressed divided positions.

Some, like Maribel Munoz, the mother of a Jurupa Valley player, expressed sadness and frustration over the situation: "It makes me feel sad, it makes me feel angry, frustrated, just so many emotions." Others, like Maria Carrillo, supported the Riverside Poly players, criticizing parents who allow transgender athletes to participate: "Great job. Poly girls, we stand with you. Keep fighting, because these parents that support their confused child are the problem."

The Jurupa Unified School District defended its stance, backed by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, who have reaffirmed compliance with the state laws that guarantee the inclusion of transgender athletes.