Trans athlete AB Hernandez wins silver and gold at the California high school track and field championships following CIF rule changes

Published by Juan Peña 1 de junio, 2025

A trans athlete, A.B. Hernandez, won one gold and one silver medal in two different categories in the California state high school track and field championships.

Hernandez's victory follows warnings from the White House to California sports authorities who were urged by the White House to not allow male athletes to participate in women’s sports, regardless of their gender identities or treatments.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) introduced in response to Trump a new regulation, which introduced some modifications, but did not directly obey the directions of the federal administration.

This interscholastic tournament, with the victory of a biologically male athlete, is the first since such changes were made to the rules of participation.

The changes in the ICF regulations As explained by the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), any "biologically female student-athlete" who has not qualified to the next stage of the championships because of a mark immediately below a transgender competitor will still be able to compete in the next stage.



The new "pilot" rules will be tested next Friday and Saturday at the CIF 2025 Track and Field Championships.



The revision drew mixed reviews. Activist Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer, called the measure "inadequate," noting that "boys will continue to compete against girls." "They bluntly admit that boys are pushing girls out of their athletic categories. They believe, quite simply, that boys' feelings are more important," she added.

Because of these changes, which are controversial and seen as a defiance of the federal government's instructions, all eyes were on A.B. Hernandez.

Hernandez, who competes for Jurupa Valley High School, took first place in the girls' high jump and triple jump at the state championships held Saturday at Veteran's Memorial Stadium in Clovis, Calif.

She also placed second in the high jump behind Woodrow Wilson High School's Loren Webster. Webster was the only biological female to finish ahead of Hernandez in any of the events in which the transgender athlete competed this weekend.

Protests on the sidelines of the competition

Protests by individuals for and against the participation of male-born athletes disrupted the championship starting Friday.

In this context, a plane flew over the stadium where the tournament was held with a banner reading, "No boys in women's sports."

Tensions between the clashing activists escalated into violent altercations at one point, when an LGBTQ protester hit local conservative activist Josh Fulfer with a flagpole.

Josh Fulfer, known on social media as Oreo Express, then used a self-defense spray against his attacker.

According to police records obtained by Fox News Digital, Kroll was arrested for assault with a weapon, obstructing a public officer and vandalism.

There were no other criminal incidents at or near the event Friday night.