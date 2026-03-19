Published by Williams Perdomo 19 de marzo, 2026

The Mint unveiled changes, for one year only, to iconic coins, such as the dime, the nickel, the quarter, the 50-cent coin and the one-dollar coin. In addition, in 2026, the Mint will release special coins and medals with unique designs and improvements to its regular products and annual releases.

The decision was made to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary. In that regard, the federal agency detailed that selected products will bear the dates "1776 ~ 2026," the Liberty Bell or otherwise commemorate America's anniversary.

The Mint's official website showed three proposed designs for the front of the $1 coin with the image of President Donald J. Trump. The inscriptions are "LIBERTY," "IN GOD WE TRUST," and "1776 ~ 2026."

For the back of the coin, a proposal was submitted featuring an eagle. The inscriptions vary depending on the design, but include phrases such as "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA," "E PLURIBUS UNUM" and "ONE DOLLAR."