Obama's former DHS secretary calls for end to shutdown over Iran threat: 'The most basic function of Congress is to fund the government'

Published by Sabrina Martin 19 de marzo, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown, now over a month old, continues without a clear way out as pressure mounts on Congress to approve its funding. Jeh Johnson, who served in the Barack Obama administration, urged lawmakers Thursday to move forward with the budget package needed to revive the agency.

During an interview on Fox & Friends, Johnson recalled that funding the government is one of Congress's most basic responsibilities and warned about the risks of mixing political squabbles with the operations of key agencies.

"The most basic function of Congress is to keep the lights on and fund the government. We need to get out of the business of coupling policy disagreements in Congress with funding the government," he said.

Gridlock over immigration policy The legislative gridlock comes amid disagreements over the Donald Trump administration's immigration policy. Democratic lawmakers continue to object to the funding package over concerns about immigration enforcement operations in states such as Minnesota, California, Illinois, and Maine.



As part of their stance, they are demanding changes to agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which have prevented a deal from being reached so far.



Security under pressure

The shutdown affects multiple DHS agencies, including the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA).

Johnson warned that the situation is unfolding against a backdrop of heightened risk, marked by U.S. military operations alongside Israel against Iran, which - he said - makes it even more urgent to secure funding for the department, especially in critical areas such as aviation and transportation security.

No concrete progress

Although talks continue, there has been no significant progress between the White House and the Democratic leadership. Senator John Fetterman has so far been the only Democrat to endorse the package, reiterating his opposition to government shutdowns.