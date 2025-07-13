Published by Agustina Blanco 13 de julio, 2025

Marissa Rothenberger, a transgender pitcher at Champlin Park High School, was barred from the All-State 2025 selections by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association, despite leading her team to the AAAA softball state championship.

The decision has generated controversy amid national scrutiny, an ongoing lawsuit and a federal investigation into the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports in Minnesota.

Rothenberger had a standout 2025 season.

According to a report by Fox News, Rothenberger posted a 12-1 record, a 0.74 ERA (one of the best in the state) and a 0.65 WHIP. During the postseason, the transgender player pitched five consecutive games, allowing just one earned run in 35 innings and striking out 27 batters. In addition, at the plate, Rothenberger went 5-for-16, with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored, contributing significantly to Champlin Park's state championship victory.

Despite these accomplishments and being named to the 2025 All-Tournament team, Rothenberger did not make this year's All-State team, unlike in 2024.

As it is, a Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches Association source explained to the media outlet that All-State selections are determined by a vote of member coaches, and an athlete must be nominated by their own coach to be considered.

Minnesota's case



The issue here is that Minnesota allows athletes to compete based on their gender identity, in accordance with the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) and the Minnesota Human Rights Act. However, this policy has faced criticism, especially in the wake of President Donald Trump's executive order, titled: "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports," which seeks to limit the participation of transgender athletes in female competitions.

Rothenberger's case has triggered a federal Title IX investigation by the Department of Health and Human Services initiated in June, following the standout performance at the state championship.

This investigation comes in addition to a previous inquiry by the Department of Education elevated to the federal Title IX team in conjunction with the Department of Justice (DOJ) on June 12, for allowing biological males to participate in women's sports, in defiance of Trump's executive order.

Another lawsuit

In addition, three female softball players from Minnesota, represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) organization, filed a lawsuit against the state, alleging that competing against Rothenberger presents both a physical and mental challenge.

One of the plaintiffs said, "Hitting against him is not only a physical challenge but a mental, too. It’s a mental battle knowing that he has an advantage in the sport that I grew up playing, making it hard to even want to hit against him. His ability to get outs and spin the ball is a strong advantage, but, like I said, it’s also incredibly mentally challenging knowing that you’re competing against someone who has unfair advantages leaving you with little to no confidence."

The player also criticized Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison for defending the inclusion of transgender athletes, calling his stance "disgusting and wrong."

Attorney general sues Trump administration



Ellison, who filed a lawsuit against Trump and DOJ over the executive order, defended the participation of transgender athletes, stating, "Playing sports comes with so many benefits for young people. You build friendships that can last a lifetime, you learn how to work as part of a team and you get to feel like you belong. ... I believe it is wrong to single out one group of students who already face higher levels of bullying and harassment and tell these kids they cannot be on the team because of who they are."

Amid all the controversy, the Anoka-Hennepin School District, which includes Champlin Park, issued a statement defending Rothenberger's eligibility:

"All of the student-athletes participating for the Champlin Park Softball team are eligible to compete in compliance with Minnesota State High School League rules and applicable state law," it said. Along those lines, the district noted that due to privacy laws and an active lawsuit, it cannot comment on individual cases.