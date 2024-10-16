University of Nevada volleyball players refuse to compete against trans player: 'We demand that our right to safety and fair competition be upheld'

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 16 de octubre, 2024

The players of the University of Nevada women's volleyball team decided, through a vote, not to play their match against the San Diego State University women's team scheduled for Oct. 26. The reason that leads them to not want to play is because their opponent has a transgender player: Blaire Fleming.

As reported by OutKick the University of Nevada team agreed to forfeit the match, while remaining adamant about maintaining "fair competition."

"We, the University of Nevada Reno women’s volleyball team, forfeit against San Jose State University. ... We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld. We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes," they said.

However, the Nevada Athletic Department previously said that "the University of Nevada intends to play its remaining Mountain West schedule, including the match with San Jose State University on October 26." The agency further cited NCAA and USA Volleyball rules.

Riley Gaines' support

The University of Nevada players found an ally who also suffered the consequences of having to compete against men in women's sports. Riley Gaines didn't hesitate to support the athletes for "setting boundaries and prioritizing their safety over victory."

"When college athletes have to vote on whether to play the sport they received scholarships for, it’s a clear sign that the adults responsible for protecting them have failed," Gaines said. "I applaud these athletes for setting boundaries and prioritizing their safety over victory. They've shown far more courage and leadership than the president of the university and the President of this country."

Gaines recalled the "movement" that is building against the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports.