Greg Abbott receives state award from Vietnam Veterans of America organization

Published by Williams Perdomo 19 de marzo, 2026

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott received the National Vietnam Veterans of America State Award for Veteran Services in Austin. The recognition was presented to him at the celebration of the 107th anniversary of the American Legion.

"America truly is the greatest force for freedom the world has ever known, and the reason for that is because the United States of America has had the mightiest military in the history of the world. We as a state will continue to support those who served our country at home and abroad," Abbott said upon receiving the award in a statement picked up by Texas Border Business.

In that regard, the Republican maintained that Texas is proud to be home to more veterans than any other state in the country. "The award we got today is a tangible way that shows Texas is at the top of our game, ensuring that we are providing our veterans with the support and resources they need and deserve. No state loves our veterans more than the great state of Texas."

Commander Jim Brennan noted that the American Legion is proud to welcome the governor to Austin's historic Post 76 in celebration of the organization's 107th anniversary.

"Our Post has been located at this same site overlooking Lady Bird Lake since purchasing the house in 1924. We are thankful for Governor Abbott and the State of Texas for their outstanding services supporting veterans and their families," Brennan said.