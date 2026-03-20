Mamdani announces the creation of the 'Office of Community Safety' to sideline the NYPD in public safety matters

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 19 de marzo, 2026

The mayor of New York, socialist Zohran Mamdani, announced Thursday that he will sign an executive order to create a new structure within his local administration that aims to drastically change the approach to public safety in "The City That Never Sleeps," reducing the leading role of the New York Police Department (NYPD) in certain types of interventions.

It is the Office of Community Safety (OCS), which is valued at approximately $1.1 billion and will operate under the direct purview of the mayor's office, led by Renita Francois, who worked in the Office of Criminal Justice during the Bill de Blasio administration and will serve as deputy mayor for community safety and oversee the initiative.

"Our deputy mayor for community safety is not just going to be working within this portfolio. She's also going to be in every single room where we are making the most critical decisions about the future of this city, ensuring that the lens of community safety is also being applied," Mamdani said.

The agency, the mayor explained, will aim to centralize different programs related to mental health, gun violence, hate crimes and victim assistance. The initiative is part of a broader plan by Mamdani to shift public safety from policing to prevention and social accompaniment.

During his presentation, Mamdani questioned the role historically assigned to the police in dealing with social issues.

"For too long, we have approached crime and safety by placing only ever-expanding expectations on the Police Department as we have asked them to address every failure of our social safety net," the socialist mayor said. "Crime is one of the most complex issues we face, and yet our city's approach for far too long has been to rely on a patchwork of programs to deal with interconnected problems."

As such, Mamdani explained that OCS will seek to coordinate those policies under a single structure and a comprehensive approach within New York City Hall.

"We must instead pursue a whole-of-government model, one where our strategies are centralized and implemented with coordination and at scale, and one which a deputy mayor oversees," he said. "This will demand a multifaceted approach to a wide array of challenges across the city."

One key focus will be strengthening the B-HEARD (Behavioral Health Emergency Assistance Response Division) program, which sends teams of health professionals to respond to mental health-related emergencies in lieu of police officers.

Mamdani emphasized the need to expand such responses: "Our deputy mayor will oversee policy implementation, reform and expansion of B-HEARD to ensure that when New Yorkers are in a mental health crisis, they will actually receive the care that they need and that their only option is not simply a police response."

The announcement marks a new chapter in the debate over public safety in New York, amid growing discussions about crime, gun violence, the role of local police, and how far Mamdani's ideas can help address one of the problems that most concerns New Yorkers.

According to The New York Times, the creation of the OCS is, in fact, a first step toward fulfilling a campaign promise by Mamdani, who had proposed an agency charged with addressing everything the new office will address.

However, for now, the OCS will not be a full-fledged agency and its budget is less than the one promised by the socialist mayor.

Meanwhile, there are still many questions about the implementation of the new program and the potential challenges posed by this structural change. Even some of the mayor's political allies have acknowledged that the process will not be without difficulties. For example, New York Public Advocate Jumaane Williams acknowledged that "there will be some mistakes" on security, but also asserted that the police will benefit from the office.

"So, when we get to those bumps in the road, we can pave them out and make them smooth. Because this is about finding a way to allow our police officers to do the job that is best suited for them. Stop asking them to do the job of everyone," he said.