DOJ calls James Comey to testify in probe a into possible conspiracy against Donald Trump

Published by Joaquín Núñez 19 de marzo, 2026

The Department of Justice (DOJ) subpoenaed James Comey to testify in an investigation into a possible conspiracy against Donald Trump. The former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is part of a broader case involving judicial and intelligence officials.

Specifically, the case revolves around an alleged conspiracy among judicial, intelligence and Democratic officials who allegedly broke the law and lied under oath to "investigate, prosecute and undermine" Trump since 2016.

According to sources who spoke to Axios, "the investigation has generated more than 130 subpoenas since it escalated last year, and is targeting top officials who worked under former Presidents Obama and Biden."

In addition, Fox News noted that the Southern District of Florida issued the subpoena last week and is also related to the investigation into former CIA directorJohn Brennan and FBI employees who exchanged messages during the Russia investigation, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Aileen Cannon, the Trump-nominated judge who dismissed the federal indictment against him in the classified documents case in 2024, is overseeing the grand jury in Fort Pierce.

The news comes just months after a federal judge dismissed another DOJ indictment against Comey, in that case for alleged obstruction of justice and false testimony to Congress. As for the latter charge, which was dismissed in November 2025, the former FBI director was charged with providing false testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 30, 2020, during the investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election. It was part of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, which had probed allegations of collusion between Russia and Trump's first presidential campaign.