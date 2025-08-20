The White House joins TikTok as ban on platform hangs in the balance

Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de agosto, 2025

The White House has launched a new account on TikTok, the app—owned by Chinese company Bytedance— is facing a nationwide ban in less than a month unless it is sold to a non-Chinese owner.

With a video featuring several images of President Donald Trump, the White House inaugurated its TikTok profile.

"America we are back! What’s up TikTok?" the White House wrote in the first video it uploaded to the Chinese social network.

Subsequently, it uploaded two other posts to its profile: one with images of the White House and another, again, with images of Trump.

The president has his own account on TikTok. He is followed by 15.1 million people up to the time of publication of this article.

TikTok is in a compromised situation in the country. A law required that on Jan. 20, the day before Trump returned to the White House as president, the social network would need to be sold to a non-Chinese buyer to avoid being banned in the U.S..

However, Trump decided to temporarily suspend that law and, in June, granted a 90-day moratorium to TikTok to find a new owner. This deadline ends on September 17.