Parts of the central and northern part of the country under heavy rainfall warning

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de agosto, 2025

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an advisory for intense rainfall, accompanied by storms, across much of the central part of the country, which could most significantly affect states such as Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

In the first two, specifically in southern Kansas and southwestern Missouri, heavier precipitation is forecast. Also in central and northern Oklahoma, where residents woke up this Monday to showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, in the rest of the states warned, less intense precipitation was forecast. However, the risks exist.

From its local center in St. Louis, the NWS said there could be "scattered thunderstorms" in much of the region that could lead to flooding, although there isn't an "organized threat" for flash floods.

Regarding the rest of the country, light precipitation is expected in southern Arizona and New Mexico. On the Atlantic coast, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia are under warning, as is much of Florida, where only the southeast area would be spared from rain this Monday.