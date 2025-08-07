Suspect captured in death of woman and attempted murder of two officers in Chesapeake, Va.

Published by Santiago Ospital 7 de agosto, 2025

A 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman and wounding two officers in Virginia. Identified by authorities as Shaun M. Boker, he will face nine charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

At around 10 p.m. Wednesday, while approaching an apartment in response to a domestic violence complaint, officers from the Chesapeake Police Department "heard a woman inside the residence screaming for help," according to later reports by local police.

"As officers attempted to breach the front door to render aid, an unknown suspect began shooting at them through the door from inside the apartment," the report continued. Two officers were injured. All three wounded were transported to a nearby hospital, where the woman died. The officers are not at risk.

The attacker managed to get away. In an initial public update, police distributed a photo of Boker and asked the public for help in locating him, warning that he is "considered armed and dangerous."

Boker was captured in the city of Portsmouth, Va., the following day, at around 8:24 a.m., after a "brief standoff" with uniformed officers in the city.