Trump weighs in on controversial American Eagle ad: "Now I love her ad"

Donald Trump speaks to the media at the Pennsylvania airport. AFP .

Published by Carlos Dominguez 4 de agosto, 2025

The president weighed in Sunday night on the controversial American Eagle ad featuring Sydney Sweeney.

While speaking to reporters Sunday night, Trump was asked what he thought about Sidney Sweeney — the actress known for her role in HBO’s Euphoria — registering as a Republican in Florida in 2024.

"Actress Sydney Sweeney - it came out this weekend that she's a registered Republican. Do you have anything to say about that?" the reporter asked.

Trump told the reporter that if Sweeney is a Republican, then he thinks "her ad is fantastic."

"You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans ... I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic!" concluded Trump.