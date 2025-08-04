US television icon Loni Anderson dies at age 79

Published by Sabrina Martin 3 de agosto, 2025

Loni Anderson, a renowned American television actress and symbol of an era, died in Los Angeles at 79, her publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, confirmed. The performer, who rose to national fame as Jennifer Marlowe on the sitcom "WKRP in Cincinnati," died in a hospital after facing a prolonged illness.

Her family issued a statement expressing grief at her departure: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother." Anderson was married to musician Bob Flick and leaves behind daughter Deidra, son Quinton, several grandchildren and stepchildren.

Television comedy icon

A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Anderson became a central figure on television in the 1970s and 1980s thanks to her role in the CBS series, which humorously chronicled the vicissitudes of workers at an Ohio radio station. For her performance, she was nominated three times for a Golden Globe and twice for an Emmy.

In recent interviews, Anderson spoke candidly about her public image and the label of "sex symbol," something that, though unexpected for her, she ended up embracing with a sense of humor and pride. "I took whatever my career threw at me," she said in a conversation with Fox News in 2021. "And my granddaughters think it's a hoot!"

A life marked by success and challenges

After "WKRP in Cincinnati," Anderson continued to work in film and television, including starring in the movie "Stroker Ace," where she met actor Burt Reynolds. The two married in 1988 and adopted a son, Quinton. However, the marriage ended in a messy, media-filled divorce in 1994.

Years later, Reynolds called the marriage a mistake, noting deep disagreements and incompatible lifestyles. Anderson, meanwhile, reported episodes of physical abuse during the relationship and financial problems related to child support. It was not until 2015 that the actor settled the outstanding payments.