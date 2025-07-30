Two people arrested in Cincinnati for mob attack: One was out on bail

Published by Joaquín Núñez 29 de julio, 2025

Cincinnati Police arrested two people for the viral group attack on the city's streets. Police Chief Teresa Theetge announced that during a public safety meeting on Tuesday afternoon. They are Montianez Merriweather (34) and Dekyra Vernon (24). Both face charges of felonious assault and aggravated rioting.

These were the first arrests following the attack that drew national attention after its spread on social media. The Queen City Lodge #69 of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) thanked the Cincinnati Police Department for the arrests.

As reported by local authorities, Merriweather had been charged last July 10 with receiving stolen property, possession of weapons while legally disqualified, improper transportation of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. At the time of the attack, he was out on bail, for which he paid 10% of the total.

As reported by Fox 19, authorities issued three additional warrants for his arrest.