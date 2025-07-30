Two people arrested in Cincinnati for mob attack: One was out on bail
They are Montianez Merriweather (34) and Dekyra Vernon (24). Both face charges of felonious assault and aggravated rioting.
Cincinnati Police arrested two people for the viral group attack on the city's streets. Police Chief Teresa Theetge announced that during a public safety meeting on Tuesday afternoon. They are Montianez Merriweather (34) and Dekyra Vernon (24). Both face charges of felonious assault and aggravated rioting.
These were the first arrests following the attack that drew national attention after its spread on social media. The Queen City Lodge #69 of the Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) thanked the Cincinnati Police Department for the arrests.
As reported by local authorities, Merriweather had been charged last July 10 with receiving stolen property, possession of weapons while legally disqualified, improper transportation of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. At the time of the attack, he was out on bail, for which he paid 10% of the total.
As reported by Fox 19, authorities issued three additional warrants for his arrest.
What happened in Cincinnati?
The man, who has not yet been identified, was brutally beaten and kicked to the ground. As he tried to defend himself, several people began taking turns attacking him. It is still unclear what the origin of the conflict was.
Then a woman, Holly, appeared on the scene and attempted to separate the assailants from the man in question. Moments later, she was struck and fell to the ground, with her head impacting the pavement.
He was able to get up and walk off on his own. Holly, however, ended up on the ground unconscious while bleeding from the mouth.
The event took place last Friday night downtown at the intersection of Elm and Fourth streets.