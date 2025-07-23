Trump administration opens investigation into Harvard visa program
"The American people have the right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law, and provide safe environments for all students," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's administration announced the opening of an investigation into Harvard University to determine whether it can continue to participate in an exchange program.
The Exchange Visitor Program allows scholars from international institutions to come to Harvard for a period to lecture, conduct research, or teach.
Since returning to the White House last January, Trump has accused the leadership of U.S. universities of being a hotbed of "woke" ideology, a term often used to describe DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) policies.
It also accuses the university of failing to adequately protect its Jewish and Israeli students during pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus.
The government has also withdrawn over $2.6 billion in federal grants from Harvard and barred the university from enrolling foreign students. Harvard has challenged these measures in court.
The government will investigate whether Harvard "complies with all regulations."
This Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on social media that the government will investigate whether Harvard "complies with all regulations" and conducts "its programs in a manner that does not undermine foreign policy objectives or compromise U.S. national security interests."
"The American people have the right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law, and provide safe environments for all students," the chief diplomat added.
Rubio argues that "the investigation will ensure that State Department programs do not run counter to the interests" of the country.
Harvard is engaged in a fierce battle with the government. On Monday, during a court hearing on the university's funding, Trump once again accused it on social media of "being anti-Semitic, anti-Christian and anti-U.S."