ICE agents to continue to wear masks during immigration raids

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de julio, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Todd Lyons assured that agents will continue to wear masks during immigration raids.

During an interview on "Face the Nation" on CBS, Lyons explained that the practice is a tool for law enforcement to do its job.

He cited increasing threats against ICE agents to defend the policy. However, he qualified that it is not a practice with which he fully agrees.

The position came weeks after criticism of the agents' use of the masks.

"I’ve said it publicly before, I’m not a proponent of the masks. However, if that’s a tool that the men and women of ICE to keep themselves and their family safe, then I will allow it," Lyons said.

He further recalled that some ICE agents have been "severely disclosed," while there has also been a marked increase in assaults on officers.