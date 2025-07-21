Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

ICE agents to continue to wear masks during immigration raids

The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Todd Lyons, cited increasing threats against ICE agents to defend the agency's policy.

ICE

ICEAPN / Cordon Press.

Williams Perdomo
Published by
Williams Perdomo

Topics:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Todd Lyons assured that agents will continue to wear masks during immigration raids.

During an interview on "Face the Nation" on CBS, Lyons explained that the practice is a tool for law enforcement to do its job.

He cited increasing threats against ICE agents to defend the policy. However, he qualified that it is not a practice with which he fully agrees.

The position came weeks after criticism of the agents' use of the masks.

"I’ve said it publicly before, I’m not a proponent of the masks. However, if that’s a tool that the men and women of ICE to keep themselves and their family safe, then I will allow it," Lyons said.

He further recalled that some ICE agents have been "severely disclosed," while there has also been a marked increase in assaults on officers.

Assault on agents

"We are seeing open season against our law enforcement," said Tricia McLaughlin, spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), during an interview last week. By the numbers: "There’s been a 700% increase in assaults against our ICE enforcement officers—they’re simply doing their jobs."

The agency provided journalist Bill Melugin with a breakdown. From Trump’s inauguration through the end of June, there were 79 assaults—compared to just 10 during the same period last year. That’s an increase of 690%.
tracking