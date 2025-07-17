Felix Baumgartner, the first man to jump from the stratosphere, dies

Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de julio, 2025

Felix Baumgartner, the man who made history by jumping from the stratosphere, died at the age of 56 after suffering an accident while paragliding in Italy.

According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, the Austrian-born extreme sportsman was flying a paramotor when he began to feel unwell and ended up crashing into the pool of a hotel located in the town of Porto Sant'Elpidio.

After falling, he hit a woman, who is in stable condition, according to Italian medical services.

On October 14, 2012, Baumgartner became world-renowned for being the first person to jump from the stratosphere, specifically from about 128,000 feet (39,043 meters). He managed to surpass the speed of sound.