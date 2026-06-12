The storm surrounding Platner continues: new, damning allegations from a former partner are rocking his Senate campaign

A crowd gathered to protest outside the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee building while Platner met with Democratic senators in early June.Kent NISHIMURA / AFP.

Published by Andrés Ignacio Henríquez 11 de junio, 2026

The campaign of Graham Platner, the newly declared Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate from Maine, has entered a phase of deep political turmoil.

Just one day after of securing his party’s official nomination to run for the seat currently held by Republican Senator Susan Collins, several allegations from the candidate’s inner circle came to light, further compromising the credibility of his platform with voters.

A digital content creator, identified on the social media platform X under the username @420mercymain69, released a lengthy statement detailing the romantic relationship she had with Platner in 2021, after they met through a dating app.

"I present myself as a person who has experienced lies and manipulation at his hands to add my voice to what is a growing number of women who have been harmed by this man in one way or another," stated the woman, whose account of the events was corroborated in the first instance by the New York Post.

The shifting accounts regarding a controversial Nazi symbol

Among the most sensitive allegations leveled against the left-wing candidate is the inconsistency in the explanations offered regarding a Totenkopf tattoo, a graphic symbol historically used by the Nazi SS.

The accuser, who described herself ideologically as an informed leftist, recounted that when she questioned Platner about the tattoo in 2021, he claimed to have gotten it out of ignorance, but that he decided to keep it as a supposed critical analogy that the United States represented “the bad guys” in various parts of the world.

However, this narrative contrasts with the official explanation Platner offered to Maine residents when the symbol was discovered late last year, on which occasion he claimed to be completely unaware of the illustration’s links to National Socialism.

In light of the renewed debate, the Democrat’s campaign office told Fox News that the candidate chose the design of a skull on a wall in Croatia to commemorate his military survival in Ramadi, adding that the mark has already been covered up and that Platner has responded to numerous inquiries regarding the matter.

In his defense, Platner’s spokespeople chose to divert attention by attacking Senator Collins’ legislative record.

A pattern of infidelities and questions about his character

The testimony posted on social media also details erratic behavior in Platner’s personal relationships.

The author of the post explained that the relationship ended in mid-2021 after discovering that the candidate was simultaneously involved with another person, later learning that Platner was formally engaged to a woman named "Jen" at the very same time their interactions began.

She also accused the candidate of having been caught in a situation of infidelity with a third woman during a wedding celebration in Washington, D.C.

The controversy has caused unease among those promoting the progressive agenda, as Platner was already facing prior scrutiny over inappropriate comments related to sexual abuse, race, terrorism, and alleged intimidating behavior toward women.

The whistleblower lamented the complicity of certain figures aligned with her political spectrum: "People I have admired are letting this slide, downplaying women’s experiences, attacking other journalists, or allowing people in their comment sections to do so. Especially regarding domestic violence. It’s appalling.”