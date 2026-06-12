Hunter Biden jumps into the 2028 presidential conversation with a proposal for Gavin Newsom

Published by Joaquín Núñez 11 de junio, 2026

Hunter Biden mentioned a possible run for vice president. In conversation with Gavin Newsom, the son of former President Joe Biden, said he would accept being the California governor’s running mate on a potential presidential ticket in 2028.

In recent months, the governor of California has hosted a podcast in which he discusses politics and current events with various guests, many of whom are conservatives. For example, he has hosted Ben Shapiro, Newt Gingrich, and Steve Bannon, among others. One of his first guests was conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

In the latest episode, which has not yet aired, Newsom spoke with Hunter Biden, whom he jokingly introduced as a "presidential candidate."

Biden, 56, did not deny that he would run for elected office and even hinted at the possibility of being Newsom's running mate, as Newsom is touted as one of the leading Democratic candidates for the 2028 presidential election: "Here's the deal. I'll run, but only as your VP."

In addition to Governor Newsom, the other potential Democratic presidential candidates are as follows: Josh Shapiro, governor of Pennsylvania; Kamala Harris, former vice president and 2024 nominee; JB Pritzker, governor of Illinois; Rahm Emanuel, former chief of staff to Barack Obama and former mayor of Chicago; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, member of the House of Representatives; Pete Buttigieg, former Secretary of Transportation; Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky; and Jon Ossoff, senator from Georgia.

In addition, former President Joe Biden's son defended Graham Platner, the controversial Democratic Senate candidate in Maine: "I have not heard anything in any way that would say to me that he is an abusive, misogynistic, antisemitic, or racist person."

"I have heard this from Graham Platner, though, that he thinks we should all have free health care. I have heard this from Graham Platner also, that he thinks that we have to radically change our politics. I have heard this from Graham Platner, that working people are getting fucking screwed," he added.

Among Platner’s many controversies are the resurfacing of old social media posts deemed offensive and criticism sparked by a tattoo associated with Nazi symbolism that he had worn since his time in the Army. Platner claimed he was unaware of the symbol’s meaning and later covered it up.

Added to these controversies were allegations from ex-partners who accused him of intimidating behavior and abusive relationships, as well as revelations about sexually explicit messages sent to other women during his marriage, something the Democratic candidate has denied.