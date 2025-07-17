Connie Francis, the singer of 'Pretty Little Baby' dies at 87

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de julio, 2025

Connie Francis, the iconic singer of the 1950s and 1960s known for hits like Pretty Little Baby and Stupid Cupid, died on Wednesday at the age of 87.

Her publicist confirmed the news in a statement posted to her official Facebook page, though the cause of death was not disclosed.

"It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night," wrote Ron Roberts, president of Concetta Records—Francis’s music label and her representative for royalties and copyrights—in a Facebook post.

"I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later," he added.

Meanwhile, NBC noted that in March, the singer told fans she was using a wheelchair "to avoid undue pressure on a problematic and painful hip" and that she was in therapy.