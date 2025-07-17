Recall of more than 67,000 cases of deodorant sold at Walmart, Dollar Tree and Amazon

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de julio, 2025

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of tens of thousands of cases of Power Stick antiperspirant deodorant. The company made the decision on July 10.

A compliance report released by the agency revealed that AP Deauville initiated the recall of more than 67,000 cases of Power Stick brand roll-on deodorants, including the "Power Fresh," "Spring Fresh" and "Invisible Protection Original Nourishing" varieties.

According to the FDA compliance report, the recalled Power Stick deodorant boxes were distributed nationwide. The product is marketed in stores such as Walmart, Dollar Tree and on Amazon.

The compliance report identified 'cGMP deviations' as the reason for the recall. It explained that this refers to violations of the Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations overseen by the FDA.