Recall of more than 67,000 cases of deodorant sold at Walmart, Dollar Tree and Amazon
Power Stick decided to recall the product on July 10. The deodorant boxes were distributed nationwide.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of tens of thousands of cases of Power Stick antiperspirant deodorant. The company made the decision on July 10.
A compliance report released by the agency revealed that AP Deauville initiated the recall of more than 67,000 cases of Power Stick brand roll-on deodorants, including the "Power Fresh," "Spring Fresh" and "Invisible Protection Original Nourishing" varieties.
According to the FDA compliance report, the recalled Power Stick deodorant boxes were distributed nationwide. The product is marketed in stores such as Walmart, Dollar Tree and on Amazon.
The compliance report identified 'cGMP deviations' as the reason for the recall. It explained that this refers to violations of the Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations overseen by the FDA.
The recalled lots
032026B011, 032226B031, 051626C241, 061526C882, 071226D371, 071226D381, 082526E341, and 082826E402.
For the Power Stick Invisible Protection roll-on antiperspirant, the affected lot numbers include:
031726A991, 041226B561, 062026C901, 062026C911, 071026D351, 071026D361, 071326D391, and 111626G231.
The recalled lots of the third variety are:
101225D781, 032926B281, 032826B221, 041126B531, 062226D011, 070626D301, 070626D333, 111026G051, 111326G091, and 111626G221.