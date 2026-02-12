Trump orders Pentagon to buy electricity from coal-fired sources

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 11 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump took new steps aimed at bolstering coal-fired power in the country Wednesday, ordering the Pentagon to secure electricity from coal-fired plants and announcing new funding to modernize several facilities. Under the plan, Trump instructed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to negotiate agreements that would allow the Army to purchase electricity produced by coal plants to support defense operations. The directive calls for the Pentagon's energy facilities office to seek long-term contracts designed to ensure steady demand and greater financial predictability for coal producers.

"I will sign an executive order that directs the Department of War to work directly with coal plants on the new power purchasing agreements, ensuring that we have more reliable power and stronger and more resilient grid power and we’re going to be buying a lot of coal through the military now," Trump said during remarks in the East Room of the White House. According to the order, the military "shall seek to procure power from the United States coal generation fleet" through long-term purchase agreements.

Trump praised coal as the "most reliable, dependable" energy source and argued that his administration's initiatives will increase production, reduce electricity costs and ensure a stable supply for industries tied to national security. "Coal power generation is up by nearly 15% in my first year, and that number is going to be about 25 or 30% this coming year," Trump said. "More coal means lower cost and more money in the pocket of the American citizens and in the pocket, frankly, of the United States of America. That’s not bad," he added.

Coal mining and coal-based power generation.

In addition to the directive to the Pentagon, Trump highlighted federal backing for coal plants in West Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina and Kentucky. The Department of Energy announced that it will allocate $175 million to six plants, including investments aimed at extending their useful lives.

On the same day as Trump's announcement, the Tennessee Valley Authority - a federally owned utility serving parts of seven states - decided to indefinitely postpone indefinitely the retirement of two coal plants that were scheduled to close in 2026 and 2028.

The moves represent Trump's latest effort to strengthen both mining and coal-based electric generation. While coal's role in U.S. electricity production had declined in recent years, policy changes from Washington and growing electricity consumption-driven in part by the energy needs of the artificial intelligence industry-have altered that trend.