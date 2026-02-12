Trump denies NGA chairman and claims he invited nearly all Democratic governors to dinner at White House

Published by Joaquín Núñez 11 de febrero, 2026

Donald Trump debunked the National Governors Association (NGA). Through his Truth Social account, the president assured that he actually invited almost all Democratic governors to the traditional dinner at the White House, although he acknowledged that he expects many will not attend. The meeting is still scheduled for next Feb. 20.

Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma governor and NGA chairman, affirmed in a letter that the organization would not sponsor the meeting nor would it provide resources to help with transportation for the event. The decision came after it emerged that Trump had decided not to invite any Democratic governors.

Following Stitt's missive, 18 Democratic governors signed a joint statement declining to attend events organized by the White House for governors.

"If the reports are true that not all governors are invited to these events, which have historically been productive and bipartisan opportunities for collaboration, we will not be attending the White House dinner this year. Democratic governors remain united and will never stop fighting to protect and make life better for people in our states," the letter reads.

"That is false!"

However, the president denied the information and claimed that all were invited, with the exceptions ofJared Polis, governor of Colorado, and Wes Moore, governor of Maryland.

"The RINO Governor of the Great State of Oklahoma, in which I won all 77 Counties, three times (The only person to do so!), incorrectly stated my position on the very exclusive Governors' Annual Dinner and Meeting at the White House: 'The White House intends to limit invitations to the annual business meeting, scheduled for February 20th, to Republican Governors only. 'That is false! The invitations were sent to ALL Governors, other than two, who I feel are not worthy of being there," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Stitt, who has never been close to Trump, was the first sitting governor to endorse Ron DeSantis for president in 2024.

On Polis and Moore, Trump clarified that the Colorado governor had "unfairly incarcerated in solitary confinement a 73-year-old cancer-stricken woman," referring to Tina Marie Peters. As for the Maryland governor, who decided not to attend the 2025 dinner, Trump called him "foul-mouthed" who lied about his "military medals" and added that he is doing "a terrible job on the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge."

"So, as usual with him, Stitt got it WRONG! The Invitations were sent out to all other Governors, Democrat and Republican. I look forward to seeing the Republican Governors, and some of the Democrats Governors who were worthy of being invited, but most of whom won’t show up. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the president sentenced.

Therefore, the dinner between Trump and the governors is still scheduled for February 20, pending confirmation of who will attend.