'Will seriously suffer the consequences': Trump lashes out at six Republican representatives for Canada tariff vote

President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that he will back primary rivals from six House Republicans who joined Democrats in a vote aimed at repealing his tariffs on Canada. The president issued the warning on his Truth Social account shortly before lawmakers dealt a setback to his trade agenda Wednesday night on Capitol Hill.

"Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries!" wrote Trump, who also defended his tariff policy by asserting that it has helped reduce the trade deficit and drive U.S. financial markets to new highs. "In addition, TARIFFS have given us Great National Security because the mere mention of the word has Countries agreeing to our strongest wishes. TARIFFS have given us Economic and National Security, and no Republican should be responsible for destroying this privilege."

Democrats forced a vote on legislation to end Trump's declaration of a national emergency on the northern border through a procedural tool known as a privileged resolution, which forces consideration of the measure despite objections from House majority leadership. The initiative passed 219-211. The six Republicans who voted in favor were Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania; Thomas Massie of Kentucky; Jeff Hurd of Colorado; Don Bacon of Nebraska; Kevin Kiley of California; and Dan Newhouse of Washington. Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, broke with his party's majority and voted against the resolution.

Two of the six Republicans will not seek re-election

The political fallout from Trump's threat remains uncertain. Newhouse and Bacon will not seek re-election in 2026, while Kiley, whose district was significantly redrawn under California's new congressional map, has not yet announced whether he will seek re-election. For their part, Fitzpatrick and Hurd represent competitive districts that Democrats are looking to win in the next election. However, Trump has already endorsed a primary challenger against Massie in a separate contest.

Trump implemented the tariffs through an executive order signed in February 2025, which imposed an additional 25% levy on most imports from Canada and Mexico. Canadian energy products faced an additional 15% tariff. At the time, the White House presented the measure as a response to what it described as insufficient efforts by those countries to curb illegal immigration and the flow of illicit drugs into the United States.