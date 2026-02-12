Trump withdraws National Guard from Democratic cities but warns he would redeploy if crime spikes

Published by Sabrina Martin 11 de febrero, 2026

President Donald Trump's administration confirmed that all National Guard deployed under federal authority have already been withdrawn from cities, fulfilling the announcement made by the president in December 2025.

The United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) reported on its website that thetroops stationed in Los Angeles, Chicago and Portland, Oregon, were demobilized, thus ending a federal operation launched in June 2025 following immigration-related unrest and attacks against federal facilities.

The origin of the deployment protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement (

The troops were sent to cities already facing increasing trends of criminality, against a national backdrop marked by the largest annual increase in homicides since the FBI began recording data in the 1960s.

The withdrawn troops were serving under active federal orders, which distinguishes them from other National Guard contingents deployed under different agreements.

For example, Washington, DC maintains a National Guard presence under non-federal status, while New Orleans and Memphis continue to have active troops through agreements between their governors and the administration. Trump ordered the federalization of the National Guard under Title 10 citing the need to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and federal buildings during immigration disturbances.

How many troops were withdrawn

More than 5,000 troops reportedly left Los Angeles, about 500 from Chicago and about 200 from Portland.

Warning of a possible return

Despite the withdrawal, Trump stated that the troops could return if crime gets out of control again. He also expressed bewilderment at local leaders who, despite the results, demanded the forces' departure.

"We will come back, perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime begins to soar again (...) It is hard to believe that these Democrat Mayors and Governors, all of whom are greatly incompetent, would want us to leave, especially considering the great progress that has been made," he commented.