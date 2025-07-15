Five Iranians detained at northern border amid growing national security concerns

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de julio, 2025

Border Patrol (CBP) agents apprehended five Iranian nationals and two Uzbek nationals on July 1 near the town of Mooers Forks in New York state. The information was officially confirmed by the Swanton Sector through its Facebook account.

"The seven adult males were determined to have illegally entered the United States at various locations along the U.S.-Mexico border and the U.S.-Canada border. They are currently in detention and pending removal proceedings," CBP Swanton Sector explained in the brief statement.

Champlain Station The Champlain Station is part of Sector Swanton, which is based in the small rural town of Swanton, Vermont located near Highway 89, just south of the Canadian border.

In that regard, CBP maintained that border security and homeland security are related to public safety:

"Swanton Sector Agents remain vigilant and committed to protecting our borders and enforcing immigration laws," a CBP source told Fox News.

The detention comes amid growing national security concerns related to possible infiltration from the northern border.

"That's the real terrifying part of this is that putting people in place, as we've seen over the past four years, everyone's scrambling because certain amounts of people could come in here and get in here," warned Jonathan Gilliam, a former FBI special agent and member of the counterterrorism task force.