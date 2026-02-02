Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

Published by Natalia Mittelstadt 2 de febrero, 2026

Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil on Monday saw his shadow outside his tree stump on Gobbler's Knob, predicting six more weeks of winter, according to his handlers.

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club in Pennsylvania announced the groundhog's forecast, The Associated Press reported. When Phil doesn't see his shadow, then the prediction is that there will be an early spring.

Groundhog Day, which is on Feb. 2, is the midpoint between the shortest, darkest day of the year on the winter solstice and the spring equinox.

