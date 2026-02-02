WHO issues alert as Nipah virus outbreak prompts quarantines in Asia

Published by Nicholas Ballasy 2 de febrero, 2026

Health officials across Asia are working to contain a serious outbreak of the Nipah virus, which has led to thousands of people being quarantined and generated an alert from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Nipah virus, known for its high fatality rate and ability to spread between people, has raised concern among governments, with some officials saying it has “pandemic potential.”

However, the WHO has urged countries to stay calm and emphasizes that the situation remains limited geographically.

The current cluster of cases is centered in India’s Kerala state.

Authorities there reported what appears to be human-to-human transmission after a teenager died from the infection, and dozens of others are now under investigation or reported infected.

