Published by Diane Hernández 12 de julio, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) arrested approximately 200 people without permanent legal status during controversial immigration raids at two marijuana farms in California, resulting in one person being in critical condition.

At first, the United Farm Workers reported that the worker, who was of Mexican origin, died from injuries sustained during the immigration enforcement operation carried out Thursday.

However, later the family stated on the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe that he is actually in critical condition, contradicting the United Farm Workers’ earlier report.

On Friday, the federal agency stated that more than 500 protesters gathered in the area and attempted to disrupt police operations. According to DHS, four U.S. citizens were arrested for assaulting or resisting officers.

The Bureau of Investigation is also searching for a man suspected of firing a gun at police before fleeing the scene.

Child labor on Cannabis farms

In a statement Friday, officials said that during two immigration operations at Camarillo and Carpinteria—farms owned by Glass House Brands Inc.—10 undocumented children were identified. Of these, eight were unaccompanied by adults or legal guardians and only one was older than 14.

Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Rodney Scott said the company is now under investigation for child labor violations. In response, Glass House Brands stated that it never intentionally hired underage workers.