California: Violent protests erupt during immigration raid on marijuana plantation

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de julio, 2025

Violent protesters attacked immigration agents raiding a legal cannabis farm in California. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man for allegedly firing a gun at police.

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli confirmed that federal agents conducted a raid on a marijuana plantation. Through a statement, Essayli explained that several people were arrested for hindering the operation and warned that any further attempts at interference would result in arrests and federal felony charges.

"Federal agents are executing a search warrant at this marijuana farm. Agents have already arrested multiple individuals for impeding this operation and will continue to make arrests. Don’t interfere. You will be arrested and charged with a federal offense," Essayli wrote on X.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott noted that during the raid, "10 juveniles were found at this marijuana facility - all illegal aliens, 8 of them unaccompanied. It’s now under investigation for child labor violations."

Meanwhile border czar Tom Homan condemned the violence against immigration agents during the raid. He blamed inflammatory rhetoric from Democrats comparing agents to Nazis.

"What happened in California is just another example of protesters becoming criminals, and they’ve been emboldened by even members of Congress who compare ICE to Nazis and racists and terrorists,” Homan said on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning.

"I said months ago, it’s going to end up with a loss of life — and we had one the other day in Texas, and it’s not over," he added, referring to the gunman who opened fire on Border Patrol agents.