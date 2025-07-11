California: Violent protests erupt during immigration raid on marijuana plantation
Violent protesters attacked immigration agents raiding a legal cannabis farm in California. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for a man for allegedly firing a gun at police.
Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli confirmed that federal agents conducted a raid on a marijuana plantation. Through a statement, Essayli explained that several people were arrested for hindering the operation and warned that any further attempts at interference would result in arrests and federal felony charges.
During a lawful search today, a man appeared to fire a gun at law enforcement at 2:26pm on Laguna Rd. between Wood & Las Posas.— FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) July 11, 2025
A reward up to $50K is offered for information leading to a conviction. Please call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit https://t.co/a8bqmmwqXT w/tips. pic.twitter.com/MOWHUBzIUE
"Federal agents are executing a search warrant at this marijuana farm. Agents have already arrested multiple individuals for impeding this operation and will continue to make arrests. Don’t interfere. You will be arrested and charged with a federal offense," Essayli wrote on X.
Federal agents are executing a search warrant at this marijuana farm. Agents have already arrested multiple individuals for impeding this operation and will continue to make arrests. Don’t interfere. You will be arrested and charged with a federal offense. https://t.co/KMwZ5WToOc— U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) July 11, 2025
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott noted that during the raid, "10 juveniles were found at this marijuana facility - all illegal aliens, 8 of them unaccompanied. It’s now under investigation for child labor violations."
Here’s some breaking news: 10 juveniles were found at this marijuana facility - all illegal aliens, 8 of them unaccompanied. It’s now under investigation for child labor violations.— CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott (@CBPCommissioner) July 11, 2025
This is Newsom’s California. https://t.co/Z1XoRMtBSN
Meanwhile border czar Tom Homan condemned the violence against immigration agents during the raid. He blamed inflammatory rhetoric from Democrats comparing agents to Nazis.
"What happened in California is just another example of protesters becoming criminals, and they’ve been emboldened by even members of Congress who compare ICE to Nazis and racists and terrorists,” Homan said on “Fox & Friends” Friday morning.
"I said months ago, it’s going to end up with a loss of life — and we had one the other day in Texas, and it’s not over," he added, referring to the gunman who opened fire on Border Patrol agents.