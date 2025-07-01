Trump administration sues Los Angeles for blocking ICE and fomenting unrest with its sanctuary policies

Published by Sabrina Martin 30 de junio, 2025

The Trump administration demanded the city of Los Angeles on Monday, blaming its sanctuary policies directly for unleashing chaos in the streets, impeding action by federal authorities and putting the safety of U.S. citizens at risk.

The Department of Justice argues that the measures implemented by the local administration impede cooperation with federal authorities, hindering immigration enforcement and putting public safety at risk.

"Los Angeles' refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities has, since June 6, 2025, been lawlessness, rioting, looting, and vandalism," the lawsuit stresses. For Trump's team, this is a clear example of what happens when local leaders put political ideology before national security.

Trump challenges the left's model of impunity

The legal offensive against Los Angeles is part of a forceful response by the Trump Administration against cities that ignore federal law and offer protection to illegal immigrants, even those with criminal records. For the president, these policies not only undermine the rule of law, but fuel an environment of impunity that has led to violence and destruction.

The city's mayor, Karen Bass, has so far not commented.

Growing tension with Governor Newsom

The lawsuit comes amid a broader conflict with California Governor Gavin Newsom. Following a series of protests against ICE, Trump called for his arrest and, shortly thereafter, took control of the state's National Guard to deploy troops to restore order. Although Newsom attempted to block the deployment with a lawsuit, a federal court upheld that the president has authority to act in defense of national security.

Part of a national strategy

Los Angeles is not the only city in the crosshairs. The Trump Administration has already sued other jurisdictions over similar policies, including Chicago, several New Jersey cities and the state of Illinois. In addition, Trump signed an executive order to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities, although that measure still faces court challenges.