The 100 most influential digital creators in the world according to TIME: A milestone in contemporary culture

Published by Leandro Fleischer 9 de julio, 2025

For the first time, the prestigious TIME magazine has published the TIME100 Creators 2025, a list that recognizes the 100 most influential digital creators in the world, among which are some important Latino influencers, highlighting their impact on global culture through platforms such as TikTok, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram and Spotify.

This selection celebrates those who have built careers exclusively in the digital environment, without relying on traditional media such as television or film. The list, topped by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, reflects the evolution of the content creator economy and its ability to shape trends, conversations and behaviors in contemporary society.

Methodology and cultural relevance



The selection of the TIME100 Creators 2025 was based on a rigorous process led by journalist Lucy Feldman, with input from correspondents, editors and the firm specializing in content creator economics. Criteria included organic audience growth, format innovation, commercial impact and representativeness in terms of genre, country and content style. According to Jessica Sibley, CEO of TIME, this list not only recognizes those leading conversations online, but also sets new standards for what it means to be a content creator today.

Sam Jacobs, editor-in-chief of TIME, argued that digital creators and entrepreneurs, driven by changes in consumer behavior accelerated during the pandemic, have built businesses thanks to a large online following. He further stressed that these influencers have emerged to shape our culture and are changing what we watch, how we spend our time, what we buy and even how we vote.

The most prominent creators



The list includes figures who have transformed diverse fields of entertainment and digital communication. Below are some of the most relevant:

Kai Cenat: starring on the global cover of the TIME100 Creators, this Twitch streamer with 18 million followers is recognized for his ability to connect with young audiences through dynamic and authentic content. His interview with TIME reveals the pressure and anxiety that comes with maintaining a constant online presence, a reflection of the challenges modern creators face.

Charli D'Amelio: a pioneer of TikTok fame, with more than 156 million followers, D'Amelio is the second most-followed person on the platform. Since her beginnings with dance videos at age 15, she has diversified her career with projects such as Hulu's series The D'Amelio Show and a role in the Broadway musical & Juliet.

MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson): with more than 500 million social media followers, MrBeast is an iconic figure in the realm of viral shows and challenges. His focus on high-impact content has made him the most-followed creator in the world.

MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson)Jordan Strauss /Invision / AP / Cordon Press.

Alex Cooper: a leader in the podcast arena, her show Call Her Daddy has redefined conversations about relationships and contemporary culture, cementing her as one of the leading voices in digital media.

Mark Rober: A former NASA engineer, Rober has gained millions of followers with educational content that combines science and entertainment, such as viral experiments ranging from launching an egg from space to comparing the destructive power of acid and lava.

Joe Rogan: With The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the world's most listened-to podcasts, Rogan has redefined the long-form interview format, attracting millions of listeners on Spotify and YouTube. His ability to generate global debates by interviewing the likes of Elon Musk, Jordan Peterson and Bernie Sanders positions him as an undisputed leader in the digital conversation, combining comedy, cultural analysis and in-depth discussions.

Featured Latino creators



The list also includes several Latino creators who have made a significant mark on the digital landscape. Among the most notable are:

Camila Coelho: this Brazilian creator is one of the top influencers in fashion and beauty. With a career spanning YouTube, Instagram and her own product brand, Coelho has been recognized for her ability to connect with global audiences, especially in the Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking markets.

Tefi Pessoa: recognized as a lifestyle creator, Pessoa, who was born and raised in Miami but is the daughter of a Colombian mother and Brazilian father, has stood out for her authenticity in sharing content about culture and trends. Her presence on TikTok and Instagram has made her an influential voice among Hispanic and global communities.

Tefi PessoaSthanlee Mirador / Sipa USA / Cordon Press.

Yung Pueblo (Diego Perez): a self-improvement promoter with great influence on platforms like Instagram, this young Ecuadorian focuses on the idea of personal healing and liberation through introspection and confronting emotions in the present.

Alex Ojeda: a Mexican-American creator, known for his content about water parks on TikTok, where he has more than 8.4 million followers. He captures thrilling experiences at water attractions with multiple perspectives, collaborating with major brands.

Leana Deeb: Uruguayan fitness creator, recognized for promoting exercise combined with values of modesty and mental well-being, connecting with audiences through a special approach.

A milestone for the creator economy



The launch of the TIME100 Creators 2025 marks a historic moment by making official the power of digital creators as a new cultural elite. The list highlights the ability of these creators to not only entertain, but also educate, inspire and mobilize global communities.