Jury acquits Karen Read of second-degree murder, but convicts her of DUI

Published by Sabrina Martin 18 de junio, 2025

Karen Read was convicted not guilty this Wednesday of a second-degree murder charge in the 2022 death of her boyfriend, police officer John O'Keefe. The case, which divided public opinion and raised serious questions about the role of law enforcement in Massachusetts, ended with a verdict finding her guilty only of driving under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

The decision was greeted with applause by those waiting outside the courthouse after more than 22 hours of deliberation. This was the second trial against Read, after the first ended last year without reaching a verdict.

Prosecution charges and arguments

The prosecution charged Read with second-degree murder, vehicular homicide while driving drunk, and leaving the scene of an accident. According to their version, Read hit O'Keefe with his truck after an argument, leaving him to die outside a party in Canton. As evidence, they presented a broken taillight from the vehicle, as well as O'Keefe's hair and DNA found in the back.

During the trial,special prosecutor Hank Brennan described her as a jealous woman who acted coldly. "She hit him and she left him to die," he claimed.

The case drew national attention not only for the officer's death, but for allegations of a cover-up within the police force itself. For many, Read's acquittal represents a warning sign about how - according to the defense - some institutions seek to protect their members at all costs.

Defense pointed to police cover-up

The defense argued that Read was framed by other officers to divert attention from what really happened that night: that O'Keefe was attacked inside a colleague's house, possibly by other officers present at the meeting. They accused the lead investigator, State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, of tampering with evidence and failing to conduct a proper investigation.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson presented a security video showing Read crashing his pickup truck into O'Keefe's car while searching for him, which—he said—shows his concern that he didn't know where he was. He also cited data from O'Keefe's iPhone that indicated activity while he was allegedly in the basement of the home of Brian Albert, another police officer.

In addition, forensic expert Andrew Rentschler testified that O'Keefe's injuries were not consistent with being run over at high speed, adding further doubt to the prosecution's version.

"There is no evidence that John was hit by a car. None," Jackson asserted during his closing arguments, noting that experts agreed there was no collision.