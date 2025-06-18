Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman's home broken into days after her murder

Published by Agustina Blanco 18 de junio, 2025

The residence of Minnesota Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman was broken into Tuesday night, just three days after she and her husband, Mark Hortman, were shot to death in an attack, law enforcement officials said Wednesday.

The Brooklyn Park police issued a statement indicating that, at 8 a.m. Wednesday, they were alerted to an overnight break-in at the late representative's home. “It was discovered that the plywood covering the rear window of the home had been pried off and the window broken to gain entry,” detailed the police statement, picked up by CNBC.

Authorities noted that an unknown individual reportedly searched the home, but Hortman's family indicated that they do not believe any items were missing.

Police also clarified that all evidence related to the murders of Melissa and Mark Hortman had already been collected prior to the break-in, suggesting that the incident did not affect the ongoing investigation into the murders.

Authorities have not provided additional information about possible suspects or motives related to the break-in, and the investigation remains ongoing.