Honda recalls more than 259,000 vehicles due to defect in brake pedal

Published by Alejandro Baños 18 de junio, 2025

The Japanese factory Honda Motor Company recalled 259,033 vehicles of several different models nationwide due to a brake pedal problem.

Specifically, the defect is that the pedal may move out of position, which would cause problems while braking.

Honda Motor Company reported that the affected models are the Acura MDX 2023-2025, the Acura TLX 2021-2025 and the Pilot 2023-2025.

To fix the problem, the vehicles will go through a sensor that will check whether or not they have this brake pedal defect.